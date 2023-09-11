News you can trust since 1877
Police warn public to call 999 if they see wanted man known to visit Portsmouth

Police have warned the public to call 999 if they see a wanted man known to visit Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Sussex Police said they are searching for Mikey Blu Turner, 30, who is wanted for multiple offences.

Mikey is white, of medium build, and was last known to have short dark hair, a beard and moustache. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

He is known to frequent the Brighton, Portsmouth and Yateley areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230150819.