Fareham man arrested after attack at Razorlight concert in Bournemouth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting GBH on someone during a Razorlight gig.

By Tom Morton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 20:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 20:54 BST

A 45-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth.

The band – famed for songs Golden Touch and America – were headlining the venue on Friday.

Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell playing with the band on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival in 2019 Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-066)Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell playing with the band on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival in 2019 Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-066)
Detectives want to hear from witnesses.

Dorset police say they were told the incident happened at about 9.45pm and that a man in his 40s sustained a serious injury to his ear and had to go to hospital.

The arrested man has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Det Sgt Neil Jones of Bournemouth CID said: ‘I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on mobile phone footage.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230065148