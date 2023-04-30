Fareham man arrested after attack at Razorlight concert in Bournemouth

A 45-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth.

The band – famed for songs Golden Touch and America – were headlining the venue on Friday.

Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell playing with the band on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival in 2019 Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-066)

Detectives want to hear from witnesses.

Dorset police say they were told the incident happened at about 9.45pm and that a man in his 40s sustained a serious injury to his ear and had to go to hospital.

The arrested man has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Det Sgt Neil Jones of Bournemouth CID said: ‘I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on mobile phone footage.’