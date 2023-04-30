News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
4 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
5 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
8 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after person attacked in Southsea last night

A road was closed and a person was arrested after an incident in Southsea last night.

By David George
Published 30th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

Police were called to Waverley Road in Southsea yesterday evening after receiving reports that a woman had been attacked. A police car blocked the junction with Albert Road, according to eyewitnesses.

SEE ALSO: More streetlights reported broken in Hampshire than anywhere else in the country

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that someone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police were called to the scene last night. Picture: Joe GiddensPolice were called to the scene last night. Picture: Joe Giddens
Police were called to the scene last night. Picture: Joe Giddens
Most Popular

A spokesperson for the police force said: ‘Police were called at 6.59pm yesterday, Saturday, April 29 to a report that a woman had been assaulted in Waverley Road, Southsea.

‘Officers attended. The victim, a woman in her 40’s, suffered a minor laceration to her neck and was taken to hospital for treatment. Waverley Road was closed for a time while officers carried out initial enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘A 25-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. She remains in custody at this time.’

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101, quoting the reference 44230168336.