Police were called to Waverley Road in Southsea yesterday evening after receiving reports that a woman had been attacked. A police car blocked the junction with Albert Road, according to eyewitnesses.

Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that someone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the police force said: ‘Police were called at 6.59pm yesterday, Saturday, April 29 to a report that a woman had been assaulted in Waverley Road, Southsea.

‘Officers attended. The victim, a woman in her 40’s, suffered a minor laceration to her neck and was taken to hospital for treatment. Waverley Road was closed for a time while officers carried out initial enquiries.

‘A 25-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. She remains in custody at this time.’