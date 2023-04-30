Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after person attacked in Southsea last night
A road was closed and a person was arrested after an incident in Southsea last night.
Police were called to Waverley Road in Southsea yesterday evening after receiving reports that a woman had been attacked. A police car blocked the junction with Albert Road, according to eyewitnesses.
Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that someone has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for the police force said: ‘Police were called at 6.59pm yesterday, Saturday, April 29 to a report that a woman had been assaulted in Waverley Road, Southsea.
‘Officers attended. The victim, a woman in her 40’s, suffered a minor laceration to her neck and was taken to hospital for treatment. Waverley Road was closed for a time while officers carried out initial enquiries.
‘A 25-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. She remains in custody at this time.’
Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101, quoting the reference 44230168336.