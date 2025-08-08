Fareham man arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A dugs with intent to supply
The 27-year-old was arrested after community support officers (PCSO) raised suspicions while patrolling the area on Thursday, August 7. When officers then made enquiries at an address in Gosport, the man was in possession of the car keys where the Class A drugs were found and was subsequently arrested.
A Gosport police spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old male from Fareham was arrested in Gosport this evening on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
“Following some top level patrolling by one of our PSCO's checks were made at a Gosport address by officers from Gosport and Fareham . A number of people were in the address and one of them was found to be in possession of the keys for the car in which the drugs were found, he has been booked into Portsmouth Custody Centre and will be interviewed in due course.”