Fareham man arrested for intent to supply Class A drugs after 66 wraps seized by police
A MAN from Fareham has been arrested for supply drugs after black and white powder was found on him.
Officers spotted the 40-year-old in Palmerston Business Park, Fareham, on Saturday morning.
Police searched him and found 16 wraps of suspected Class A drugs. A dog unit then discovered more illegal substances – black and white powders – hidden in a bag nearby.
Fareham police said: ‘On Saturday morning, whilst out on patrol, the team stopped and searched a man under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at Palmerston Business Park.
Sixteen wraps of suspected Class A drugs were subsequently seized. Further enquiries by the dog unit led to the discovery of a bag nearby where a further 50 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were seized.
‘The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and has been bailed until January 29 while further enquiries are carried out.’