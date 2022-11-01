Officers spotted the 40-year-old in Palmerston Business Park, Fareham, on Saturday morning.

Police searched him and found 16 wraps of suspected Class A drugs. A dog unit then discovered more illegal substances – black and white powders – hidden in a bag nearby.

A 40-year-old man from Fareham was arrested at Palmerston Business Park, Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.

Fareham police said: ‘On Saturday morning, whilst out on patrol, the team stopped and searched a man under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at Palmerston Business Park.

Sixteen wraps of suspected Class A drugs were subsequently seized. Further enquiries by the dog unit led to the discovery of a bag nearby where a further 50 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were seized.