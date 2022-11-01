A man in his 20s was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday outside Popworld. Four men, unknown to the victim, jumped him on Exchange Road.

Police were called at 2.22am. The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with injuries to his eye and head.

SEE ALSO: Firework launched at car with child inside as woman attacked by teen girl

A man in his 20s was jumped by four men outside Popworld in Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

He has since been discharged. Officers made arrests at the scene but are appealing for more information.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We attended and arrested two 23-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all from London, on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

SEE ALSO: Body of man found in Hampshire park

‘All four have been released from custody on police bail while our enquiries continue. As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad