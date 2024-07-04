Fareham man charged with indecent exposure after multiple incidents in the last 10 months
Danny White, 37, of Knowle Avenue in Knowle received the charge after police investigated multiple reports of indecent exposure incidents in Fareham between September 1, 2023, and June 27 this year. The incidents all occurred in the Lower Quay area and involved a man on a bicycle.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating reports of indecent exposure incidents, allegedly involving a man on a bicycle in Fareham, have charged a man. Danny White, aged 37, of Knowle Avenue in Knowle has been charged with exposure, and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (4 July).
“We want to reassure the community that we take reports of this type of behaviour seriously, and encourage anyone who has experienced this type of incident in their local area, or anyone acting suspiciously, to contact police on 101. You can also report information to us on our website at www.hampshire.police.uk. Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”