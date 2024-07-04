Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire man has been charged with exposure after a number of reported incidents in Fareham over the past 10 months.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating reports of indecent exposure incidents, allegedly involving a man on a bicycle in Fareham, have charged a man. Danny White, aged 37, of Knowle Avenue in Knowle has been charged with exposure, and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (4 July).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...