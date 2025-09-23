A man has been charged with three counts of theft from a convenience store in Fareham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Carl Matthews, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested for shoplifting following incidents at the Co-Op on Highlands Road between July 15 and September 4. Matthews pleaded guilty the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates on Saturday, September 20.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “John Carl Matthews, 41, of no fixed address was subsequently charged and has pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from the Co-Op on Highlands Road between July 15 and September 4 at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 20).

“He’s been remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.”