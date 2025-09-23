Fareham man charged with numerous thefts from Co-Op on Highlands Road

Published 23rd Sep 2025
A man has been charged with three counts of theft from a convenience store in Fareham.

John Carl Matthews, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested for shoplifting following incidents at the Co-Op on Highlands Road between July 15 and September 4. Matthews pleaded guilty the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates on Saturday, September 20.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “John Carl Matthews, 41, of no fixed address was subsequently charged and has pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from the Co-Op on Highlands Road between July 15 and September 4 at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 20).

“He’s been remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.”

