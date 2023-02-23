Karlton Mclean, 44, has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon and criminal damage after an incident in Gosport at 10.46am on Tuesday. Police received a report that a taxi driver had been threatened with a knife and had his phone smashed in Whites Place car park.

READ NOW: Inside the home of Shaye Groves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Following enquiries, officers arrested and charged Karlton Mclean with threatening a person with an offensive weapon, and criminal damage,’ a force statement said.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Mclean, of Nashe Way in Fareham, was also charged with four counts of shoplifting at the Co-op in Highlands Road in Fareham. These incidents are alleged to have occurred on August 1, 27 and September 1 and October 12 respectively. A total of £294.26 worth of meat and alcohol was said to have been stolen.