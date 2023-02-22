News you can trust since 1877
Shaye Groves: Pictures inside the murderer's Leigh Park home reveal serial killer pictures and Celtic dagger used for killing

Inside the home of Shaye Groves reveals the ‘dark and twisted’ nature of the murderer who had a ‘macabre fascination with serial killers and murder documentaries’.

By Steve Deeks
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:47pm

The 27-year-old brutally murdered Frankie Fitzgerald in her Botley Drive, Leigh Park, bedroom on July 17 last year before she tried to clean up the crime scene.

Inside her bedroom Groves had knives, axes, gangster books, a coffin bookcase, framed pictures of serial killers on her wall, and a BB gun in her draw.

The Celtic dagger Shaye Groves used to murder Frankie Fitzgerald. Pic Hants police
Pictures of her room have been released by police. They include the Celtic dagger she used to butcher Frankie with before it was dumped in the sink.

On her walls she had framed pictures of serial killers crying blood including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and Rose West – who was also jailed at Winchester Crown Court in 1995.

A BB gun that was in one of her draws can also be seen along with her coffin bookcase.

The BB gun in Shaye Groves' room. Pic Hants police
The BB gun in Shaye Groves bedroom. Pic Hants police
Shaye Groves' coffin bookcase. Pic Hants police
Shaye Groves was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 23 years. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary