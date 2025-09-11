Fareham man denies multiple rape charges on woman and gets unconditional bail

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:24 BST
A Fareham man has denied multiple rape charges against a woman before being granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court hearing.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouseplaceholder image
Lewis Farmiloe, 33, of Marks Tey Road, denied five charges of rape on a woman aged over 16 years when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He is accused of raping a woman at an address in Fareham between January 1 and October 31 in 2022. Farmiloe also faces four charges of raping a woman between November 1, 2021, and October 31, 2022.

He was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on September 22.

