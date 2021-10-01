Adam Jones, 30, of Little Abshot Road, Fareham, has pleaded guilty to being part of the conspiracy.

He has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal conspiracy to burgle, and RIPA Act Offences – refusing to reveal a PIN code to a device.

It comes as the ringleader of the gang has admitted his part in the planned crimes.

Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency UK

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court today, David Patrick Hughes, a 30-year-old of Street End Close, Hook, admitted conspiring to steal, conspiring to burgle, and conspiring to cause explosions.

Three other men have also earlier entered guilty pleas for their role in the £1.2million conspiracy, according to police.

Cameron Chivers, 23, of Lydgate Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle.

Colin Golding, 25, of Reading Road, Farnborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life and conspiracy to steal.

And Jesse Matthews, 19, of Coniston Road, Bordon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A date for sentencing will be set in due course.’

