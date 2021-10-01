Fareham man pleads guilty in £1.2m conspiracy to blow up cash machines across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey

A MAN from Fareham has pleaded guilty to being part of a gang that planned to burgle homes and blow up cash machines across Hampshire, Dorset, and Surrey.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:49 pm

Adam Jones, 30, of Little Abshot Road, Fareham, has pleaded guilty to being part of the conspiracy.

He has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal conspiracy to burgle, and RIPA Act Offences – refusing to reveal a PIN code to a device.

It comes as the ringleader of the gang has admitted his part in the planned crimes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency UK

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court today, David Patrick Hughes, a 30-year-old of Street End Close, Hook, admitted conspiring to steal, conspiring to burgle, and conspiring to cause explosions.

Three other men have also earlier entered guilty pleas for their role in the £1.2million conspiracy, according to police.

Read More

Read More
Southsea boutique pub Scotts Tap & Keller opens after £85,000 kit-out for its gl...

Cameron Chivers, 23, of Lydgate Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle.

Colin Golding, 25, of Reading Road, Farnborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life and conspiracy to steal.

And Jesse Matthews, 19, of Coniston Road, Bordon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A date for sentencing will be set in due course.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.