John Woodman, of Maytree Road, Fareham, had performed a number of community-focused roles that included being an expedition leader for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award with Hampshire County Council.

The 57-year-old, who has an alcohol dependency, had also assisted the prison service and probation while also offering his services as a teacher for an agency since retiring.

But Woodman’s dark side would rear itself domestically with a ‘history of aggression within the home’, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

This culminated in a ‘spontaneous’ and ‘short-lived’ attack while drunk on June 30 on his wife of 32 years that fell just short of being deemed grievous bodily harm.

Judge Richard Shepherd said: ‘You attacked viciously the woman you profess to love. You beat her black and blue. You punched her so hard that the photo I’ve seen of her looks like someone who has been in the boxing ring.

‘There was large swelling above the eyelid and a huge gaping gash that required stitches to repair what you caused to your long-term partner.

‘Those who commit domestic violence are cowards because they do it behind closed doors when the person is vulnerable and can’t get away.’

The judge said Woodman, of previous good character, had tossed away his good name by his actions. ‘All those years of good work with the Duke of Edinburgh, probation and prison service where you had a positive impact have been destroyed,’ he said.

The court heard that alcohol abuse was a key factor blighting Woodman’s life with probation admitting ‘concerns over the level of his drinking’.

Considerations over an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement were ultimately dismissed by judge Shepherd amid threats to jail Woodman.

Woodman, who has attended two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, admitted: ‘I can’t just stop drinking.’

Woodman, who admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was given a 22-month sentence suspended for two years and told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. He must attend 32 sessions of the ‘building better relationships’ programme.

He was also given a five-year restraining order.

