Police cordoned off the scene in West Street, Fareham today. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)

Officers arrested two people on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the 39-year-old’s demise, and the force is now looking for witnesses to aid there enquiries.

The man, 39, died in hospital this morning, leading Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to cordon off a section of West Street while they investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “Were you in the Trinity Street junction area of West Street in Fareham between 12:30am and 1:30am this morning (Friday 11 August)?

"We’d like to hear from you if you saw anything that could assist our enquiries into the unexplained death of a 39 year-old man from Fareham.

"At 06:07am this morning we were contacted by Southampton General Hospital who reported that they were treating the man for serious injuries. He subsequently died at hospital and his death is currently being treated as unexplained. His family has been informed.”

"Our enquiries have led us to erect a cordon at the Trinity Street junction with West Street. A diversion is currently in place along the bus lane on West Street and officers are in the area to assist motorists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.”

If you saw anything that could be related to the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 44230323453.