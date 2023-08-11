News you can trust since 1877
West Street in Fareham cordoned off following the 'unexplained' death of man in his 30's - two people have been arrested

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a man in his 30’s has died.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST

The police have cordoned off an area of West Street in Fareham whilst they investigate the ‘unexplained’ death of man in his 30’s who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man has since died and two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: “We were called just after 6am to a report of a man seriously injured in hospital.

Police launch investigation following 'unexplained' death of man in his 30's in Fareham.
“The man, in his 30s and from Fareham, has since died. His death is being treated as unexplained at this time and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

“We have cordoned off a section of West Street in Fareham as we look to establish the full circumstances. Officers are also in the area making enquiries.

“A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.

“If anyone was in the area of West Street at the junction with Trinity Street between 12.30am and 1.30am today (11/8) and saw anything that could be related to our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44230323453.”

If you have any information about the incident, have dash cam or CCTV footage, get in touch with the police as soon as possible by calling 101 or report it on the police website.