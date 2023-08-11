The man has since died and two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: “We were called just after 6am to a report of a man seriously injured in hospital.

Police launch investigation following 'unexplained' death of man in his 30's in Fareham.

“The man, in his 30s and from Fareham, has since died. His death is being treated as unexplained at this time and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

“We have cordoned off a section of West Street in Fareham as we look to establish the full circumstances. Officers are also in the area making enquiries.

“A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.