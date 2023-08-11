West Street in Fareham cordoned off following the 'unexplained' death of man in his 30's - two people have been arrested
The police have cordoned off an area of West Street in Fareham whilst they investigate the ‘unexplained’ death of man in his 30’s who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The man has since died and two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: “We were called just after 6am to a report of a man seriously injured in hospital.
“The man, in his 30s and from Fareham, has since died. His death is being treated as unexplained at this time and his family are being supported by specialist officers.
“We have cordoned off a section of West Street in Fareham as we look to establish the full circumstances. Officers are also in the area making enquiries.
“A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.
“If anyone was in the area of West Street at the junction with Trinity Street between 12.30am and 1.30am today (11/8) and saw anything that could be related to our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44230323453.”