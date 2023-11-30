A man who sexually abused a vulnerable male pensioner in Gosport has received his punishment in court.

Craig Trowern, 31, of Shannon Close, Fareham, pleaded guilty to the sex attack against his male victim on August 19 last year.

Trowern pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a male at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. The charge stated: “You intentionally touched a man aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when he did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that he was consenting.”

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The pervert has now been sentenced for his crime with him handed a two-year community order with 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also told to pay £200 compensation, £100 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £320 costs.