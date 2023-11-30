News you can trust since 1877
Fareham man who sexually abused vulnerable male pensioner in Gosport is punished in court

A man who sexually abused a vulnerable male pensioner in Gosport has received his punishment in court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Craig Trowern, 31, of Shannon Close, Fareham, pleaded guilty to the sex attack against his male victim on August 19 last year.

Trowern pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a male at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. The charge stated: “You intentionally touched a man aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when he did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that he was consenting.”

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The pervert has now been sentenced for his crime with him handed a two-year community order with 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also told to pay £200 compensation, £100 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £320 costs.

The sex offender must now register with the police for five years.