A man was attacked and left with head injuries outside his property after being confronted by two men.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to over the incident at around 6.15pm on Tuesday 21 November. The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted outside an address on Stewarts Green, Hambledon, and left with injuries to his head and hand.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that moments before the assault, a man knocked on the victim’s front door. A second man has then assaulted him. Officers have an image of the man that is believed to have knocked on the door moments before the assault.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic: Hants police

“He is described as being white, aged approximately 30 years old, and between 5ft 8-10ins tall. He had a goatee beard. The second man is described as being white, aged between 25 and 30, 6ft tall and of medium build. He had a beard and was wearing a snood.”

Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak with. “Do you recognise the man in the image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident or any suspicious activity on the road during that time?” the spokesperson added. “Do you have any dashcam footage or CCTV images that could assist our investigation?”