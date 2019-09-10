Fareham man who went missing has been found, say police

A MAN who was reported missing has been found, police have confirmed.

Michael Okleford, 58, who had been missing in Fareham for more than 24 hours, has been found.

Police have thanked those who shared the appeal and contacted them. He had been last seen in Gosport Road at around 8.30am on September 9.

ALSO READ: Section of the M27 closed after van fire leaks fuel onto motorway

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.