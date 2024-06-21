Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Hampshire woman who was reported missing today.

Police are calling for help in finding missing 44-year-old Fareham woman, Leanne Gelder. | Hampshire Police

Leanne Gelder, 44, from Fareham, was reported missing at 4.45pm on Friday, June 21. Police are now asking for information on her whereabouts and believe she may be in the Hill Head or Stokes Bay area.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing woman Leanne Gelder? The 44-year-old from Fareham was reported missing at about 4.45pm today (Friday 21 June). It is believed she may be in the Hill Head or Stokes Bay areas.

“Leanne is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, medium build, long brown hair, wearing blue jeans and a black zip up cardigan. She is believed to be travelling on a pushbike with a wicker shopping basket on the front.