Officers reissued their appeal to find Warren Bone last Friday. who was last seen in Swanmore on June 25.

Bone was due to be sentenced for sex offences, including possession of indecent images of children, but he failed to turn up to Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17.

Warren Bone has been found by police after being on the wanted list for breaching his sex offender register notification requirements. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 53-year-old has been charged with breaching his sex offenders notification requirements.

Police carried out extensive enquiries to find him, and he is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

A Hampshire Constabulary statement said: ‘Following a recent wanted appeal we shared on our social media channels, we can confirm that a man has now been arrested and charged.

‘Warren Bone, aged 53, of Cranleigh Road in Fareham, has been charged with failing to comply with his sex offender register notification requirements.