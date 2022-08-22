Rape of woman during early hours in Portsmouth launches police hunt for vicious predator in grey tracksuit
DETECTIVES are hunting for a predator who raped a woman after asking her for directions during a horrifying early-morning attack.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after the victim in her 40s was raped in the early hours of last Wednesday.
She was asked by a stranger for directions while walking along Northern Parade between 1am and 2am.
The man walked with her briefly, before raping her.
An investigation has now been launched, with the offender being described as being aged between 22 and 24, of average height and build and having blonde hair in a tuft at the front.
He was also wearing a grey tracksuit.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
Officers want to hear from any residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue or Magdalen Road who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, or saw the man described.
Detective Inspector Richard Gibson from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team said: ‘We appreciate that this took place in the early hours of the morning but we believe that there would still have been vehicles driving through the area that may have dash cam footage, or that any properties with CCTV may have captured the man we would like to speak to in connection with this case.
‘Were you in the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning between 1am and 2am?
‘Did you see anything suspicious or anyone matching the description above?
‘Do you have CCTV or Dash Cam footage?’
‘Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.’
Information can be submitted via 101, quoting 44220334437, or online here.