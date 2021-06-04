Officers were called to the mail depot yesterday afternoon after postal workers were concerned about a ‘particularly smelly’ delivery.

A brick of cannabis wrapped in a sock was uncovered by officers.

The package was addresses to a Fareham property, and the intended recipient was ‘spoken to and given words of advise’, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Cannabis has been discovered in a parcel in a Fareham sorting office. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He added that officers believe the package was ordered online as the label was prepaid and printed for Royal Mail Click and Drop.

He said: ‘When packages are flagged by Royal Mail or UKBA as suspicious, the package can be opened to ensure illegal or illicit items are recovered and appropriately disposed of.

‘Packages without suspicion or intercepted based on Intelligence, can only be opened under a RIPA (Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act) authority or by court issued warrant.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron