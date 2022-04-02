The woman was stopped by police stopped by officers from Fareham police along the A27 in Portchester last night.

After being pulled over, police discovered the motorist did not have any insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was pulled over after being spotted driving on the wrong side of the A27. Photo: PA

Writing on Facebook about the baffling incident, Fareham police said: ‘The vehicle was seen making a right turn onto the wrong side of the road; the signs instructed a left turn only. The driver then drove the wrong way along the road, it eventually made it over to the correct side.

‘The blue lights were activated and the vehicle pulled over, albeit into the centre of the road instead of the side of the road.

‘Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver climbed across into the passenger seat. This immensely confused us as she was the only person in the car.

SEE ALSO: Paedophile is jailed for nine years for molesting a young girl

‘When we did all of our vehicle and person checks, it turned out that the driver was out delivering takeaway's but did not have any business insurance (or even commuting insurance).

‘The driver will be hearing from us in the post very soon and will likely end up with points on their licence and a fine.’

People caught driving without any insurance can receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on their licences.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron