Fareham police stop hapless delivery woman who was driving the wrong way down the A27 in Portchester
A HAPLESS deliver driver who was pulled over by police for driving the wrong way down the A27 tried to trick officers into thinking she wasn’t behind the wheel by climbing into the passenger seat – despite being the only person in the car.
The woman was stopped by police stopped by officers from Fareham police along the A27 in Portchester last night.
After being pulled over, police discovered the motorist did not have any insurance.
Read More
Writing on Facebook about the baffling incident, Fareham police said: ‘The vehicle was seen making a right turn onto the wrong side of the road; the signs instructed a left turn only. The driver then drove the wrong way along the road, it eventually made it over to the correct side.
‘The blue lights were activated and the vehicle pulled over, albeit into the centre of the road instead of the side of the road.
‘Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver climbed across into the passenger seat. This immensely confused us as she was the only person in the car.
‘When we did all of our vehicle and person checks, it turned out that the driver was out delivering takeaway's but did not have any business insurance (or even commuting insurance).
‘The driver will be hearing from us in the post very soon and will likely end up with points on their licence and a fine.’
People caught driving without any insurance can receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on their licences.