Fareham residents warned to watch out for this new scam

Fareham Borough Council is warning people to ‘just hang up’ if they receive a call from someone claiming to be from the ‘Energy Advisory Line’ asking to inspect the loft.

Residents are also being asked to pass on the warning about suspicious calls to those who are not on social media.

Residents are being warned to watch out for scam calls. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

In a statement on social media, Fareham Borough Council said: ‘We've had a report of a resident receiving a call from 'Energy Advisory Line', who claimed that they were working with the Council and wanted to inspect the resident's loft insulation.

SEE ALSO: Millions warned about new HMRC tax credit scam - here's what to look out for‘We are not working with this company and it is likely to be scam. If you receive one of these calls, please just hang up and do not arrange a visit. Please share and alert any friends who may not be on social media.’

This is the latest in a long line of fake phone calls affecting residents across the UK.

More information on how to deal with these calls, texts and emails can be found on the Ofcom website.

