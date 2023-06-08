Ashley Wilson, 27, of Longfield Avenue, sold 33 second hand cars having reduced the displayed mileages and falsified service histories. The vehicles were sold to legitimate car dealers across the country through several online dealer trading platforms.

Wilson was able to profit by £440,657.80 of criminal property following the scam. He admitted a charge of fraud by false representation and a charge of converting criminal property.

Court papers stated: ‘The defendant sought to sell 33 second hand cars having reduced the displayed mileages and/or falsified service histories. The vehicles were all sold to legitimate car dealers across the country through several online dealer trading platforms.’

He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday following an investigation by Hampshire County Council Trading Standards service, in partnership with National Trading Standards.