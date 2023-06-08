News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Three children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Fareham second-hand car dealer fraudster who profited by over £440,000 after ‘car clocking’ mileage to face justice

A Fareham fraudster who profited by over £440,000 by selling second-hand cars after ‘car clocking’ the mileage and service history has admitted his crimes and is now set to face justice.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST

Ashley Wilson, 27, of Longfield Avenue, sold 33 second hand cars having reduced the displayed mileages and falsified service histories. The vehicles were sold to legitimate car dealers across the country through several online dealer trading platforms.

READ NOW: Police storm addresses

Wilson was able to profit by £440,657.80 of criminal property following the scam. He admitted a charge of fraud by false representation and a charge of converting criminal property.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno HuertaPortsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Court papers stated: ‘The defendant sought to sell 33 second hand cars having reduced the displayed mileages and/or falsified service histories. The vehicles were all sold to legitimate car dealers across the country through several online dealer trading platforms.’

He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday following an investigation by Hampshire County Council Trading Standards service, in partnership with National Trading Standards.

SEE ALSO: Men guilty of murder