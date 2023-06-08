Four men found guilty of murdering Hampshire man with machete or sword

Forhad Miah, 32, of Chestnuts Close, Oakley, James O’Connor, 24 of Fairfield, Whitchurch, Lee Wood, 32, of no fixed address, and Scott Neale, 35, of Spindle Close, Oakridge, Basingstoke, have been found guilty of murdering Frazer Brabant.

Wood, Miah and Neale were also found guilty of violent disorder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. Ricky Lewis, 40, of Candover Court, Basingstoke has been found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and not guilty of violent disorder.

Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey, London. Pic PA

The court heard how officers were called at 10.51pm on 31 October 2019 to an address in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke. Frazer Brabant was found lying in the front garden with serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remained in a coma until 21 January 2020 when he died. He was 31 years old.

The court was told that a group of men had forced entry into an address in Gershwin Road and sprayed a substance in the face of the home owner. They chased Frazer Brabant out of the flat and attacked him in a neighbouring garden.

A post-mortem examination found that Frazer had been struck multiple times to the head by a heavy, sharp-edged object described as a machete or sword type weapon. At least one of the blows caused catastrophic brain damage.

All five men will be sentenced at the same court at a later date. Detective sergeant Dan Hunt said: ‘Our thoughts are, as always, with the family and friends of Frazer. This was a premediated act of violence that has not only led to a man losing his life, but has also destroyed the lives of many others.

‘These convictions recognise a tremendous commitment over many years to not only those who’ve worked tirelessly to secure justice for Frazer, but more importantly to witnesses who’ve stood up to those who chose to cause misery.’

