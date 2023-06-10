Ashley Wilson, of Longfield Avenue in Fareham, was today sentenced to 45 months in prison - and given an additional year in prison for a previous suspended sentence – for reducing the mileages on 32 vehicles.

It comes after a Hampshire County Council Trading Standards investigation into the fraudulent sale of second-hand cars.

Ashley Wilson, 27, from Longfield Avenue in Fareham, who has been jailed for car clocking Picture: Hampshire police

Wilson, 27, was also found to have falsified car service histories to hide the reduced mileage. In total 33 vehicles were fraudulently sold to legitimate car dealers across the country through several online dealer trading platforms. The defendant sold the cars for a combined total of £445,957.80.

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, the county council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards, said: ‘This is a great result for consumers who have been protected by Hampshire Trading Standards from the illegal activities of an individual who contrived to sell on second-hand cars dishonestly through legitimate traders.

‘Car clocking is a serious criminal activity that can affect anyone who buys a used vehicle in the second-hand market, and result in people paying more than the market price as well as risking further unexpected repair costs because the car has more miles on the clock than advertised.

‘Our advice is to always make a few precautionary checks, no matter who you buy a used car from, to reduce the chances of buying a vehicle that’s being sold illegally, or under false pretences. This could include using the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency’s free online vehicle checker, viewing the car’s MoT history via gov.uk, or even paying for an independent report on the condition of the car. Any of these steps can reveal problems before you commit to making a purchase.’

The investigation was supported by the National Trading Standards Tri Regional Investigation team who provided additional investigative and operational support.

Trish Burls, chair of the National Trading Standards Tri-Region Investigation Team, said: ‘The practice of altering vehicle mileages is both illegal and could endanger lives. The sentencing in this case should act as a deterrent for those engaged in this type of activity.’