Fareham woman, 47, due in court accused of sinking teeth into female and stealing bottle of wine from Locks Heath pub
A woman is due in court following a serious assault in which she allegedly sunk her teeth into a female and stole a bottle of wine at a Locks Heath pub.
The incident, nearly a year and three months ago on December 12, 2021, has led to Lucy Hardwick, 47, of Warsash Road in Fareham, being charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and a charge of theft.
‘Police were called shortly before half past midnight with reports that a woman in her 50s had sustained a serious bite injury to her arm at the Strawberry Field Tavern,’ a force statement said. ‘During this incident it’s also alleged that a bottle of wine was stolen.’
Hardwick has now been summonsed to court to face the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
