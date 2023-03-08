The incident, nearly a year and three months ago on December 12, 2021, has led to Lucy Hardwick, 47, of Warsash Road in Fareham, being charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and a charge of theft.

‘Police were called shortly before half past midnight with reports that a woman in her 50s had sustained a serious bite injury to her arm at the Strawberry Field Tavern,’ a force statement said. ‘During this incident it’s also alleged that a bottle of wine was stolen.’

The Strawberry Field Tavern at Locks Heath shopping centre

Hardwick has now been summonsed to court to face the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.