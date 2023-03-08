News you can trust since 1877
Fareham woman, 47, due in court accused of sinking teeth into female and stealing bottle of wine from Locks Heath pub

A woman is due in court following a serious assault in which she allegedly sunk her teeth into a female and stole a bottle of wine at a Locks Heath pub.

By Steve Deeks
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:22pm

The incident, nearly a year and three months ago on December 12, 2021, has led to Lucy Hardwick, 47, of Warsash Road in Fareham, being charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and a charge of theft.

‘Police were called shortly before half past midnight with reports that a woman in her 50s had sustained a serious bite injury to her arm at the Strawberry Field Tavern,’ a force statement said. ‘During this incident it’s also alleged that a bottle of wine was stolen.’

The Strawberry Field Tavern at Locks Heath shopping centre
Hardwick has now been summonsed to court to face the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

