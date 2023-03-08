The incident happened around 3.20pm on Monday when a 16-year-old boy was crossing the road at traffic lights on the Lake Road junction with Fratton Road in Buckland. As he was crossing he nearly became involved in a collision with a cyclist, resulting in a verbal confrontation. ‘The cyclist then stopped and assaulted the boy, causing an injury to his nose,’ a police statement said.

READ NOW: Police hunt man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: ‘Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. Perhaps you were driving through the junction around the time of the assault and have dash cam footage of the incident that may assist our enquiries.’

Police appeal Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Police said they are looking for a white man aged in his mid 40s who was about 6ft tall, bald with a messy beard who was riding a mountain bike. He was wearing a black coat with a bright orange stripe down the sleeves.

The statement added: ‘If this is you, or you recognise the description, we would like to hear from you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230091358. Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.