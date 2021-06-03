Fears grow over the safety of missing woman Belinda Boyd from Portsmouth
FEARS are mounting over a woman’s safety after she disappeared from Portsmouth.
Belinda Boyd vanished from her home in St James’s Street, Portsea, on Monday. The 31-year-old was seen later that evening, at 8.50pm in Commercial Road.
A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We, along with Belinda’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.’
Belinda is described as white, of ‘proportionate build’ and with dark hair normally worn down to her shoulders.
She was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt and a floral jacket.
Those who see Belinda are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 44210215312.
Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.