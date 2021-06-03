Fears grow over the safety of missing woman Belinda Boyd from Portsmouth

FEARS are mounting over a woman’s safety after she disappeared from Portsmouth.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:59 pm

Belinda Boyd vanished from her home in St James’s Street, Portsea, on Monday. The 31-year-old was seen later that evening, at 8.50pm in Commercial Road.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We, along with Belinda’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.’

Belinda is described as white, of ‘proportionate build’ and with dark hair normally worn down to her shoulders.

Belinda Boyd, 31, has been missing since Monday evening. Photo: Hampshire police

She was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt and a floral jacket.

Those who see Belinda are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 44210215312.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

