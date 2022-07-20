An order has been laid in parliament for Hampshire Constabulary to formally change its name to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A consultation found people living on the Isle of Wight felt disconnected from their police force because they weren’t reflected in the name.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

But federation chair Zoë Wakefield said it would be costly and unnecessary to change the federation’s name.

She said: ‘We’ve been consulting with our members about whether or not we should change our name, and at the moment it appears that our members don’t want us to, due to the cost involved. They don’t feel it’s necessary.