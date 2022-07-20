Shaye Groves, 26, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning charged with Frankie’s murder between July 15 and 17.
Lauren White, 26, of Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth, was bailed by police in relation to murder but charged under Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act RIPA for failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose a pin code for a mobile phone to police during their probe.
The charges come after the body of 25-year-old Frankie was found inside a property in Botley Drive on Sunday just after 8am by officers.
No plea was entered by either woman, who the court heard were friends who lived together at the address in Botley Drive.
Groves, who also goes by the name Shaye Corrigan, only spoke to confirm her identity.
Wearing a grey tracksuit, Groves was remanded in custody to appear for a preliminary hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.
After a bail application, KFC worker White, also wearing a grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody to appear at the same court tomorrow.
Prosecutor Lucy Paddick, speaking of the charge White faces, said: ‘There was a request for information during a murder investigation.’
She said the two cases were ‘inextricably linked’ and confirmed mum-of-one White had been bailed by police over the murder until August 14.
Deputy district judge Kirsty Allman said the cases were ‘linked’ and could be ‘joined at this stage’ at Winchester Crown Court.
Frankie’s family, paying tribute to him on Monday, said: ‘Frankie was a loving father, brother and son. He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.
‘Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated.’
A house in Botley Drive was taped off on Sunday and a police tent was put up at the front. Police guarded the scene all day. Residents told The News they were shocked by what had happened over the weekend.