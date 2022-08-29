Female motorist caught drink-driving with cocaine in system after swerving on M27 at 106mph near Fareham
A FEMALE motorist was caught by police over the drink-drive limit and with cocaine in her system speeding at over 100mph and driving erratically on the M27.
Traffic officers spotted the woman swerving across the lanes near Fareham on Sunday before stopping her vehicle after she was clocked at doing 106mph.
Roadside tests revealed she had the drug in her system and was well over the drink-drive limit.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, posting on Twitter with a picture of the positive drugwipe, said: ‘Vehicle caught our attention due to excess speed and swerving over the lanes on M27 approaching Fareham.
‘Female driver recorded at 106mph and also provided alcohol reading of 52 (limit is 35) and a positive drugwipe for cocaine.’
Police added the hashtag ‘its not worth the risk’.
A previous message from August 15 was also re-posted.
It said: ‘The drink / drug campaign starts today. Impaired driving causes collisions that could easily be avoided. If you know someone is driving a car and is impaired please ring 999 so that further loss of life and serious injuries can be avoided.’
It comes after roads police clocked a speeder doing 103mph on the A27 – and gave them a ticking-off on Twitter.
The driver was clocked on August 7 speeding.
Tweeting from the @HantsPolRoads account, officers said: ‘No reason to be driving at this speed on the A27 at Emsworth.
‘The roads are busy with summer traffic and this could have gone horribly wrong. Driver reported for summons. #ItsNotWorthTheRisk.’