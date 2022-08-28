Victorious Festival 2022: Driver given two tickets minutes apart from each other for not wearing seat belt despite police warnings
ONE driver in the vicinity of Victorious festival did not learn his lesson.
The motorist was initially given a ticket for not wearing a seat belt as he was travelling in Portsmouth.
Minutes after being stopped, an officer spotted he was still not strapped in – handing him a second fine.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Sergeant Jon was policing Victorious festival in Portsmouth and stopped a car as the driver had no seat belt on.
‘Ticket issued and driver went on his way.
‘Seventeen minutes later the same car with the same driver was seen… guess what? No seat belt. Ticket issued.’
