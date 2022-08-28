Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorist was initially given a ticket for not wearing a seat belt as he was travelling in Portsmouth.

Minutes after being stopped, an officer spotted he was still not strapped in – handing him a second fine.

The traditional signage high above Castle Field. Picture: Mike Cooter (240822)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Sergeant Jon was policing Victorious festival in Portsmouth and stopped a car as the driver had no seat belt on.

‘Ticket issued and driver went on his way.

‘Seventeen minutes later the same car with the same driver was seen… guess what? No seat belt. Ticket issued.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.