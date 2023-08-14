Female Samantha Norris who allegedly flashed at two young girls near Hampshire school is remanded in custody until 2024
Samantha Norris, 55, of Euston Grove, Ringwood, allegedly exposed herself to the children between Wednesday 26 July and Thursday 27 July.
Police officers investigating charged Norris with two counts of exposure following the alleged incident in Euston Grove and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, possession of a prohibited image of a child, and possession of extreme pornographic image.
“The charges come after reports that two young girls were allegedly subjected to indecent exposure opposite an address on Euston Grove in Ringwood,” a police statement said.
Norris appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday 9 January.