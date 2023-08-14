News you can trust since 1877
A woman has been remanded in custody until next year after being charged for flashing at two young girls near a school.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read

Samantha Norris, 55, of Euston Grove, Ringwood, allegedly exposed herself to the children between Wednesday 26 July and Thursday 27 July.

Police officers investigating charged Norris with two counts of exposure following the alleged incident in Euston Grove and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, possession of a prohibited image of a child, and possession of extreme pornographic image.

“The charges come after reports that two young girls were allegedly subjected to indecent exposure opposite an address on Euston Grove in Ringwood,” a police statement said.

Norris appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday 9 January.