Samantha Norris, 55, of Euston Grove, Ringwood, allegedly exposed herself to the children between Wednesday 26 July and Thursday 27 July.

READ NOW: Shopping centre plans

Police officers investigating charged Norris with two counts of exposure following the alleged incident in Euston Grove and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, possession of a prohibited image of a child, and possession of extreme pornographic image.

“The charges come after reports that two young girls were allegedly subjected to indecent exposure opposite an address on Euston Grove in Ringwood,” a police statement said.