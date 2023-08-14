Developments are unfolding at the shopping centre as plans to regenerate the area gain momentum, offering a fresh lease of life to the commercial hub. Commercial property agents have unveiled a selection of refurbished business units as part of the ongoing regeneration of the shopping centre.

READ NOW: Conspiracy trial for men

The plans integrate both ground-floor commercial spaces and first-floor flats, contributing to a mixed-use development that promises to be attractive to future tenants and businesses.

Artist's impression of Wellington Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havant Borough Council has received four planning applications, presenting the vision for ground-level commercial spaces as well as first-floor residential units.

Planning documents state that Wellington Way, while structurally sound, is in a “poor state of repair and has been neglected for many years”.

“As a result of this, the overall appearance and perception of the centre is poor and vacancy rates within the individual units are high,” it read. "The proposals will also contribute to the wider renewal of this neglected and declining shopping centre, which is beneficial to the town centre as a whole.”

The available units are classified to accommodate various purposes including retail, offices, food and beverage establishments, and professional services spanning finance and medical sectors.

Artist's impression of Wellington Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planned regeneration holds promise not only for the shopping centre itself but also for the wider town centre which has been discussed extensively by local councillors and Flick Drummond MP.

Prospective tenants can refer to the published guide rents, which detail the annual rent alongside the current rateable value of the properties. Businesses can explore a variety of leasing options, with pricing starting at an affordable £6,060 per annum and a corresponding rateable value of £5,100 from April 1 this year.