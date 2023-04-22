News you can trust since 1877
Female seriously injured after being hit by car on pedestrian crossing

A female was seriously injured after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read

It happened when the woman was on a pedestrian crossing by St Mary's Surgery in Southampton at about 6.10pm on Thursday when she was involved in a collision with a white Seat Ibiza. ‘A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries. She is currently being treated in hospital,’ a police statement said.

‘Following this incident we are calling for any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward.

‘Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 or repot online, quoting reference 44230154980.’

Ambulance
