Female seriously injured after being hit by car on pedestrian crossing

It happened when the woman was on a pedestrian crossing by St Mary's Surgery in Southampton at about 6.10pm on Thursday when she was involved in a collision with a white Seat Ibiza. ‘A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries. She is currently being treated in hospital,’ a police statement said.

‘Following this incident we are calling for any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 or repot online, quoting reference 44230154980.’

Ambulance

SEE ALSO: Mystery death

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.