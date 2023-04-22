Pregnant patients contacted by Portsmouth NHS Trust over 'error' from tests
Pregnant patients have been contacted by Portsmouth NHS Trust over a possible error.
The trust, which includes Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, has written to patients with gestational diabetes regarding a possible error in the amount of glucose given to them during glucose tolerance tests.
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that can develop during pregnancy. It impacts women who haven't been affected by diabetes before and means they have high blood sugar and need to take extra care.
READ NOW: Nursery to close
A post on Instagram said: ‘Portsmouth NHS Trust have contacted patients diagnosed with gestational diabetes regarding a possible error in the amount of glucose given during glucose tolerance tests.’
The post added: ‘With more than 75 carbs being given some patients may have had a false positive diagnosis.’
People affected by this will be contacted by letter.
SEE ALSO: Mystery over death
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.