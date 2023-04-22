News you can trust since 1877
Pregnant patients contacted by Portsmouth NHS Trust over 'error' from tests

Pregnant patients have been contacted by Portsmouth NHS Trust over a possible error.

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 11:51 BST

The trust, which includes Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, has written to patients with gestational diabetes regarding a possible error in the amount of glucose given to them during glucose tolerance tests.

Gestational diabetes is diabetes that can develop during pregnancy. It impacts women who haven't been affected by diabetes before and means they have high blood sugar and need to take extra care.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.
Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.
A post on Instagram said: ‘Portsmouth NHS Trust have contacted patients diagnosed with gestational diabetes regarding a possible error in the amount of glucose given during glucose tolerance tests.’

The post added: ‘With more than 75 carbs being given some patients may have had a false positive diagnosis.’

People affected by this will be contacted by letter.

