Female thief, 42, admits stealing 80-year-old's wallet and using his bank cards to buy shopping
A THIEF has admitted stealing from an 80-year-old man.
Michelle Jewell, 42, of no fixed abode, entered the pensioner’s flat, in Clarence Road, Gosport, on December 1, stealing two wallets.Bank cards from these wallets were then used by Jewell to purchase goods at nearby shops, police said.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘Following an investigation led by the Operation Hawk team, Jewell was arrested and charged with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.
‘She appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Thursday, January 13 January) and admitted all three charges.’
Jewell was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday, January 18, for sentencing.
