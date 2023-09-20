Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kaya Evans, 30, of Robin Gardens, admitted the offences at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and was jailed at the same hearing.

A local PCSO from Waterlooville’s Neighbourhood Policing Team had identified the One Stop in Mill Road as being targeted on a frequent basis by shoplifters. Further enquiries showed activity had escalated to other shops including the Co-Op in Milton Road and One Stop in Hart Plain Avenue.

One Stop, Mill Road, Waterlooville. Pic: Google

Evans was subsequently identified as a suspect and arrested. The total amount of goods stolen from shops was £2,150.94.

Sergeant Antony Botten from Waterlooville’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We’re working with businesses across the local area to identify prolific offenders like Evans.

Shoplifting is often linked to other forms of criminality, such as drugs, so it’s important that incidents are reported to us so that we can identify patterns and suspects.

“I hope this case provides some reassurance to our local business community that partnership working can result in a significant custodial sentence that benefits shops across the area.

“Business owners and shop staff should not have to come to work and face harassment and criminal behaviour. We know that this type of offending also has an impact on shoppers and local residents who visit these stores. We hope that this sends a clear message to any shoplifters out there: continue to steal and you will also end up in court.”

Advice on protect your business includes:

Make sure staff are able to use any appropriate security equipment such as panic alarms.

Make sure CCTV cameras are in good working order, the position provides the best possible coverage and they are serviced annually.

Remind staff to report any suspicious activity to the manager or the police. Details should also be recorded and include: date, time, description of person.

A police spokesman added: “The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency.”

You can also report suspicious activity online by visiting: www.hampshire.police.uk