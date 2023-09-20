Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services had scrambled to the scene around 2pm last Thursday following a concern for welfare for a man up a mast. A large cordon was swiftly put in place by police as efforts were made to bring the person to safety. Sadly, the man later died at the scene.

The road was shut in both directions between Fratton Bridge and the Fratton Way roundabout as large crowds gathered despite police urging people to stay away.

Incident at Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth on 14th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

While the incident was ongoing, officers were forced to intervene and stop a man who breached the cordon while riding his bike. During a struggle, the man was taken down to the ground and arrested. He was then issued a community resolution for his actions.

The video shows the man being restrained by a single officer on the ground amid cries of pain over his arm hurting before other officers arrive to assist. One officer is then seen removing the man’s bike.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: “Shortly before 3:45pm on Thursday 14 September a 41-year-old man was stopped and detained at the scene by officers on Goldsmith Avenue in Portsmouth after he had ridden past a cordon that was in place for an ongoing incident. After speaking to the man he was issued with a community resolution.”

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said last week: “Police were called shortly after 2pm following concern for the welfare of a person near Fratton Railway Station. British Transport Police officers attended alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and worked to bring the person to safety.