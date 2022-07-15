Fight in Leigh Park House spills into the street and leaves man with injured face

A MAN was arrested after a fight broke out in a Leigh Park house and spilled out into the street.

By Tom Morton
Friday, 15th July 2022, 7:59 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 8:00 pm

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Botley Drive on on Wednesday morning.

They say that at about 8am, an altercation started between two people who know each other.

Police were called to Botley Drive in Leigh Park after a fight

A 21-year-old man was assaulted, and suffered an injury to his nose, and he was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: ‘We attended and arrested a 25-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries into this incident continue.’

Investigating officers think there were several people in the area at the time, and want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220279669.

Alternatively, go online and submit information here.