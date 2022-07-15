Police release CCTV over Havant jewellers theft where suspect stole engagement ring display and escaped on bike

A MAN has stolen a display stand with three engagement rings from a Havant jewellers before cycling away, with police releasing CCTV images in connection with the incident.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:59 pm

Officers were called after a man entered F. Hinds jewellers in the Meridian Centre at around 4pm on Wednesday July 6.

He asked to see some engagement rings, and then took a display stand with three rings before leaving on a bicycle.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with the theft from the Havant jewellers.

Read More

Read More
Gosport mum pays tribute to 'beautiful' teenage daughter as inquest into fatal c...

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man is described as: in his 40’s, dark hair, longer on top, stocky build, tanned skin, wearing a grey t-shirt and off white shorts.

‘Do you know or recognise the man in the images? Perhaps you recognise his distinctive bike?

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the police on 101 or make a report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44220270063.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after the theft from the Havant jewellers.