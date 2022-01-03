Fingerprint scan catches 'disqualified driver' in Portsmouth M275 two-car crash

Roads policing units tweeted to say they attended a minor injury crash on the northbound stretch at around 2.52pm on January 2.

But they then spotted a rear-end shunt in the traffic tailback, with a driver swapping seats.

OFficers tweeted: ‘What started as a minor injury accident, became more interesting as another rear end shunt occurred in the tail back.

Police were called to a crash on the M275 northbound on January 2, 2022. Picture: Hantspolroads

‘The driver swapping seats was a little suspicious as were his details.

‘One fingerprint scan later identified a disqualified driver from Essex.’

The crash happened near the turn-off for Tipner West.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called out at 2.52pm (on January 2) following a two-vehicle collision at Junction 2 on the M275.

‘A grey Vauxhall Insignia and a black Vauxhall Zafira were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported.

‘A 29-year-old man from Ilford has been reported for summons at a later date.’

