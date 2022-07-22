The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) engine was on blue lights when it collided with the red Range Rover in Hewett Road near the junction with London Road in North End at just before 4.50pm on Thursday (July 21).

A spokeswoman for HIWFRS said: ‘The vehicle was responding on blue lights to a 999 call when it was in collision with a car.’

An ambulance and emergency response vehicle also attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire engine collided with a red Range Rover at the junction of London Road and Hewett Road in North End, Portsmouth at about 4.45pm on Thursday, July 21

The spokeswoman added: ‘None of the crew was injured but one person from the car was treated by paramedics.

‘The fire engine was taken to our workshop to be examined and the circumstances will now be investigated.

‘Firefighters returned to station and a replacement fire engine was made available.’