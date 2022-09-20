Fire engines and equipment from Fareham, Cosham, Portchester, and Southsea fire stations tackle domestic blaze
FOUR fire engines are attending a domestic fire in Portchester.
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:23 pm
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:23 pm
One crew from the Fareham fire station, two from Cosham’s fire station, and one from Portchester’s fire station are on the scene in White Hart Lane after being called out at 9.10pm.
An Aerial Ladder Platform from Southsea fire station is also in use by firefighters as they tackle the incident in Portchester.
At time of writing, fire crews were still on the scene, having been present for more than an hour.