Fire in Swanwick started by overloaded extension cable as smoke alarm alert home's occupants
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a home in Swanwick after a fire started from an overloaded extension cable.
Three engines from St Mary’s, Hightown and Fareham attended the home at about 4pm today (Saturday), but found the fire was already out on their arrival.
The fire had started from a portable electric heater connected to an extension cable, and was extinguished using damp tea towels. The occupants were alerted by smoke alarms.
Crews conducted an inspection of the property to make sure it was safe, and completed community safety activity in the surrounding area.
The home’s occupants were passed over to the care of South Central Ambulance Service, but were not believed to be seriously injured.
Group manager Ben Allen said: ‘We recommend that everyone stays safe this winter when using portable heaters in their homes – always read the safety information provided and keep flammable items like clothes away to reduce fire risk.’
For more advice on fire safety go to hantsfire.gov.uk/safety/home-safe-home.