Fire near Fareham started by overloaded extension cable as smoke alarm alert home's occupants

Three engines from St Mary’s, Hightown and Fareham attended the home at about 4pm today (Saturday), but found the fire was already out on their arrival.

The fire had started from a portable electric heater connected to an extension cable, and was extinguished using damp tea towels. The occupants were alerted by smoke alarms.

Crews conducted an inspection of the property to make sure it was safe, and completed community safety activity in the surrounding area.

A plug melted in a fire at Southwick on Saturday afternoon, September 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home’s occupants were passed over to the care of South Central Ambulance Service, but were not believed to be seriously injured.

Group Manager Ben Allen said: ‘We recommend that everyone stays safe this winter when using portable heaters in their homes – always read the safety information provided and keep flammable items like clothes away to reduce fire risk.’