Crews from Fareham, Portchester and Wickham are on the scene at the fire in the open off Fontley Road, Titchfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large plume of black smoke could be seen and crews are wearing breathing apparatus and using jets to put out the fire, which involves two storage sheds.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) were called at just before 2pm today and the incident is ongoing.