Firefighters tackle ‘severe’ Hayling Island house fire thought to have started in property’s kitchen

FIRE crews scrambled to a 'severe' house fire in Hayling Island today.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:14 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:14 pm

Teams from Havant, Cosham, and Hayling Island were called out to Northney Road at about 2pm to tackle the flames.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth man, 37, remanded in custody ahead of trial for sexual assault of gir...

One firefighter said: 'We were there for about three hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Hampshire Fire.

'The gentleman was outside when we turned up.

'It was quite severe, the fire was in the ground floor and first floor, and had gone up into the roof space.

'We think it started in the kitchen.'

The fire was put out by about 5pm.