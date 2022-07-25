Teams from Havant, Cosham, and Hayling Island were called out to Northney Road at about 2pm to tackle the flames.
One firefighter said: 'We were there for about three hours.
'The gentleman was outside when we turned up.
'It was quite severe, the fire was in the ground floor and first floor, and had gone up into the roof space.
'We think it started in the kitchen.'
The fire was put out by about 5pm.